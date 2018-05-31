National Donut Day – Here Are Some Of The Deals (Or Freebies) We Found!

Yes, it’s true. Tomorrow is National Donut Day!

What started out as way to celebrate the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I, is now a big deal for donut shops across the nation. Even some non-donut shops are hopping in on the action.

Here are some of the deals (or freebies!) we found available on Friday, June 1st.

DUNKIN DONUTS

Get a free donut with the purchase of a drink. They’ll also have two new donut varieties to add to their summer menu.

KRISPY KREME

Stop in and get a free donut (any donut!) on the menu. No purchase necessary!

WALMART

Free glazed donuts to customers who shop at Walmart on Friday. No purchase necessary!

PAPA JOHNS

Order a pizza and get an order of free donut holes for dessert. This new menu item is served warm, coated in cinnamon sugar and filled with caramel crème!