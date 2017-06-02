It’s National Donut Day! Here’s How to Get Free Donuts!
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 2, 2017 @ 1:18 PM

A bunch of donut places are giving out FREE DONUTS for National Donut Day today.  You can get a free donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations.  You don’t even have to buy anything.  (Find the closest participating location here.)

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts if you buy a drink.  (Check out a few more donut deals here.)

FYI.. National Donut Day isn’t just a made-up holiday to sell donuts.  The Salvation Army started it in 1938 to honor a group of women who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War One to boost morale.  So it actually goes back about 80 years!

Happy National Donut Day.. enjoy!

