It’s National Donut Day! Here’s How to Get Free Donuts!

A bunch of donut places are giving out FREE DONUTS for National Donut Day today. You can get a free donut at participating Krispy Kreme locations. You don’t even have to buy anything. (Find the closest participating location here.)

You can also get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts if you buy a drink. (Check out a few more donut deals here.)

FYI.. National Donut Day isn’t just a made-up holiday to sell donuts. The Salvation Army started it in 1938 to honor a group of women who handed out donuts to soldiers in World War One to boost morale. So it actually goes back about 80 years!

Happy National Donut Day.. enjoy!