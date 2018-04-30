Today Is National Honesty Day

Apparently ‘National Honesty Day’ has been a thing since the early ’90s. The idea is to go all day without telling a single lie. And according to a new survey, a lot of us shouldn’t have a problem in doing that.. because over a quarter of people say the NEVER lie.

27% claim the don’t lie at all. Another 18% said they tell one lie a year at the most. 14% said they only lie once every couple months.

That’s 59% of people claiming the never lie, or hardly ever do.. which, with all due respect, likely is a lie itself!!! Lol

Happy ‘National Honesty Day’! 🙂