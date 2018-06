Suicide is NEVER the answer. If you or anyone you know is at risk of committing suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also visit their website at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Depression affects people from all walks of life. It is a serious condition. But there is help! 24/7/365 – please reach out to someone first!

