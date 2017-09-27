The Natureboy Has Been Around A Time Or Two.. Or 10,000!

In an ESPN “30 for 30” special that airs in November, “The Natureboy” Ric Flair estimates he’s been with 10,000 women over the course of his career, which started way back in 1972.

But he regrets admitting that now. He tells “People” magazine, quote, “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

Of course, Flair is down to just ONE woman now…his fiancée Wendy Barlow. He says, quote, “I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

Ric is 68 and still on the mend from being placed in a medically induced coma last month.