Yep, it’s true! Netflix is raising its prices next month by 10% on most plans. So, subscribers (like myself) who are paying $10 a month will be bumped to $11.

The new prices will go into effect in November. Netflix is officially notifying customers on October 19th.

Will you cancel because of the 10% price increase? I won’t and I bet you likely won’t either.. why? Because we love Netflix.