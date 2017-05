According to TMZ, ABC is “close” to landing Katy Perry to be the main judge on American Idol. TMZ says they’ll make it official tomorrow, when they announce their schedule for next season.

Likely she’ll be the only judge they announce, because word is the producers haven’t even decided who they want for the other two spots.

Worth noting, the show is on a tight budget, so if they do in fact land Katy, the other two spots will probably go to cheaper options…like a songwriter and/or music producer.