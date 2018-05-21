LISTEN: Here’s A New Audio Illusion.. You Hear “Brainstorm” or “Green Needle” Based On Which Word You Think About!

Ok, this is kinda freaky.. lol.. you either hear the word ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about. Go ahead and give it a try!
Then try it again and think the opposite.. mix it up and try again and again and again.. every time I did it, I heard the the word I was thinking of.
Think the Laurel or Yanny thing is weird?
You can hear the words ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about. Try it.pic.twitter.com/7TrS9XNhNR
— George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 17, 2018