LISTEN: Here’s A New Audio Illusion.. You Hear “Brainstorm” or “Green Needle” Based On Which Word You Think About!
By Brock Mathews
|
May 21, 2018 @ 2:54 PM

Ok, this is kinda freaky.. lol.. you either hear the word ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about.  Go ahead and give it a try!

Then try it again and think the opposite.. mix it up and try again and again and again.. every time I did it, I heard the the word I was thinking of.

