Can you guess a song faster than the Shazam app? If so, you could win $1000!

Listen every day at 8:40 ET for your chance to call in and play!

If you’re our contestant, we’ll play a song for you and Shazam to identify. If you can tell us the title of the song before Shazam does, you’ll win ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS instantly.

And be sure to watch Beat Shazam with host Jamie Foxx, premiering Thursday, May 25th on FOX.