NFL Draft Tonight @ 8pm.. Who Will Be The 1st Pick?! By Brock Mathews | Apr 26, 2018 @ 2:58 PM Here's the official draft order.. although, of course, things could shuffle around.. who knows?! I know I am excited 🙂 Updated 2018 #NFLDraft Order! Which prospects will be taken in the top 10? A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Mar 25, 2018 at 11:49am PDT These 22 prospects will be attending the 2018 @NFLDraft! A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Apr 5, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT