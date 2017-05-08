Nicki Minaj Is Paying Her Followers’ College Bills

Nicki Minaj didn’t have anything better to do Saturday night than hang out on Twitter…and pay $26,000 worth of college costs to several of her followers!

She was promoting a contest where people could win a free trip to meet her at the “Billboard Music Awards”, and someone asked, quote, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

Nicki replied, quote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify with your school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!” And they were off to the races. $500 here, $1,000 there, and pretty soon she was up to $26,000!

She even said she’ll do more in a month or two. Pretty cool of Nicki 🙂

Check out a bunch of the Tweets here.