Nightmares Can Come True!!!

I’m gonna have nightmares after hearing this story!!!

A guy in Pulaski, in upstate New York was asleep a few weeks ago when, suddenly, a 6 foot boa constrictor fell through his ceiling and landed on him. I assume he woke up, realized it wasn’t a dream, and called 911.

It turned out that the snake belonged to the people in the apartment above him, and it managed to sneak through the floor. Neither the guy nor the snake was hurt , BUT DAMN!!!

Check out the video where Steve Backshall risks being strangled by a Boa Constrictor snake as he demonstrates their lethal killing technique – on himself! Incredible clip from Deadly 60 series 2. Dipstick!!!