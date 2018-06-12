Watch This Oakland A’s Fan Catch Back-To-Back Foul Balls On Consecutive Pitches By Brock Mathews | Jun 12, 2018 @ 1:14 PM This is quite spectacular! I mean what are the odds of this? This Oakland A’s fan caught a foul ball in the 7th inning, and then on the VERY NEXT PITCH he caught another one! A rare feat, to say the least. BaseballMLBOakland A's SHARE RELATED CONTENT Everyone Can Rest Easy.. the IHOB Name Change Is Only Temporary! :) Domino’s Pizza Announced A New Plan To Drive Around The Country To Fix Potholes Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Engaged?! Eminem Played Gunshots During A Recent Show And A Lot Of People Didn’t Like It Here’s How Kelly Clarkson Lost Weight Without Working Out WATCH: Maren Morris Debuts New Song That Sounds Way More Pop Than Country