It’s Official: ABC Is Bringing “American Idol” Back

ABC has confirmed they’re bringing “American Idol” back next season, and they (of course) say it’ll be, quote, “bigger, bolder, and better-than-ever”.

ABC’s goal is to make the show cheaper to produce. The main reason Fox canceled it was because it got way too expensive, especially considering its declining ratings.

Word is they’re going to save some money by having all the auditions at Disney World in Orlando. Disney owns ABC…so that will be both cheaper than traveling around the country, AND it’ll be some nice cross-promotion.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how it works out for ABC.

There’s no word on the judges or a host…although Ryan Seacrest seems interested in returning. We’ll keep ya posted!