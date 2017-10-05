OK, So Maybe Demi Lovato Wrote A Song About Wanting To Hook Up With Nick Jonas

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas may have the cutest friendship ever, but are they more than just bffs? Have they ever muddied the waters a lil’ bit, or at least thought about it!? Well, a song on Lovato’s sixth studio album Tell Me You Love Me is sure adding fuel to the fire.

Lovato appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new album Wednesday, and DeGeneres took it as an opportunity to put the singer on the spot about those perennial “Nemi” romance rumors.

“I’m told to ask these questions,” DeGeneres said in the clip above. “I don’t care, I don’t. But supposedly there is a a song about Nick Jonas and because you just claimed to be so honest I think you should be honest with that answer.” Specifically, that’s the song “Ruin the Friendship,” which features lyrics like this:

