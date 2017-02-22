Old guy fetish?

By Dan McMahon
Feb 22, 9:56 PM

Brittany Fultz, an Ohio caregiver, was arrested for, you guessed it, allegedly performing lewd sex acts in front of a 100-year-old man that suffered from dementia. A video surfaced of Fultz saying things like…

“I can show you new things, I can show you new things, I won’t tell if you won’t. I’m a girl… you know what that means.”

 

She faces a charge of gross sexual imposition and the possibility of other charges.

 

I get it. I always liked older women, but never women that needed to wear diapers.

The allegations in this story were pulled from the Ny Daily News.

 

