Old guy fetish?

Brittany Fultz, an Ohio caregiver, was arrested for, you guessed it, allegedly performing lewd sex acts in front of a 100-year-old man that suffered from dementia. A video surfaced of Fultz saying things like…

“I can show you new things, I can show you new things, I won’t tell if you won’t. I’m a girl… you know what that means.”

She faces a charge of gross sexual imposition and the possibility of other charges.

