“A US Army veteran and her boyfriend have been charged with tying her ‘therapy dog’ to a tree and shooting it five times in the head while filming the horrific killing.”

I debated on whether or not I should post this story. I am haunted by the photo of the dog that was allegedly taken just prior to the murder. The poor animal had no idea what was coming. I am sorry for bring you down with the story.

CLICK HERE for this awful story