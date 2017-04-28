Part-Time Justin’s New Surfing Job

By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Apr 28, 2:02 PM

Part-Time Justin got another part-time job… This time, he was a surfing instructor!  How do you think that he did?

AUDIO

 

VIDEO

I fell over and over and over and over again and again and again! 🤙🏼🏄🏽

