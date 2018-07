NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Jay Z speaks onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

A lot of people on Twitter are making fun of pictures of Jay-Z wearing a helmet on a jet ski. One person said he looked like, quote, “the grandma on ‘Family Matters’ that was into extreme sports.”

Lol.. that’s pretty funny!

Another Tweet read: “Why does Jay-Z have on a helmet for a jet ski? OMG get that man to an assisted living home already.”

Don’t get me wrong.. I’m all for safety, but a helmet on a jet ski? Is that even a thing?

