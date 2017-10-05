Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour, Drops Apple Documentary Teaser

Everything’s coming up Pink this week. On Wednesday night (Oct. 4), the singer tweeted out a one-minute link to the Apple Music documentary about the recording of her anticipated seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma (out Oct. 13) and on Thursday morning (Oct. 5) she announced the 40-date North American arena tour in support of the release.

In the documentary trailer Pink is first seen sitting in the studio wearing a sweatshirt with Kurt Cobain smoking pictured on the front. “Making an album,” she says, “it’s so many moving pieces. It’s a lot of parts. The studio sessions, and you write the songs, and then you have to finish the songs. Someone’s in New York and someone’s in Philadelphia, and maybe there’s a choir in Philadelphia. Then, it’s photo shoots. Video shoots. You’re in dance rehearsals and maybe you’re on a festival tour at the same time over here, and you’re getting ready for your regular tour so it’s rehearsals and it’s putting on shows. Then, your six-year-old has surf camp, and your eight-year-old has a vaccination. And then, your album is out.”

Click HERE for the full story