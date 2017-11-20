Pink denies cringing during Christina Aguilera’s American Music Award performance, but…
By Dan McMahon
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 10:54 PM
Pink denies cringing during Christina Aguilera’s American Music Award performance, but pictures seem to contradict this. Pink doesn’t want to re-ignite a feud, thus she had to deny it.

Christina was there performing as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston; commemorating 25th anniversary of “The Bodyguard.” However, click HERE to see a story with background information and a picture that is pretty damning. (I did not write this story.) Btw, i thought Pink and Kelly Clarkson were really awful together, while covering R.E.M.

