Watch Pink Sing Her Daughter To Sleep In An Arena Full Of Thousands Of People By Brock Mathews | May 3, 2018 @ 1:26 PM Awww, how adorable! This was at Pink's show in Dallas.. check it out: I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 1, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT Pink