Watch Pink Sing Her Daughter To Sleep In An Arena Full Of Thousands Of People
By Brock Mathews
|
May 3, 2018 @ 1:26 PM

Awww, how adorable!  This was at Pink’s show in Dallas.. check it out:

I really rocked that shit tonight #dallas

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

