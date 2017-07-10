Pink’s Admits She’s “Failing Beautifully” As A Mother…But At Least She’s Teaching Her Son To Multitask
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 2:41 PM

Says she “failing beautifully” in this Instagram post:

 

But that her son is a multitasker in this one:

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

