P!nk’s new album is a ‘reflection’ of her ‘soccer-mom’ status — but she still has ‘s— to prove

This fall, P!nk returns with her first LP in five years. The set, called Beautiful Trauma and due for release Oct. 13, sees her command power ballads, like on the lead single “What About Us,” streaming below, as well as stomping anthems, like the Jack Antonoff-assisted title track.

“There was no other goal than to not have an album full of slow, sad songs,” the 38-year-old tells EW of the forthcoming collection.

As for teaming up with Taylor Swift-cohort Antonoff, “I thought we might have fun together,” she says, “and I was right.” Below, the singer dishes on propping up lemonade stands with her kiddos, returning to the studio — and why she’s not “speed-dating” for more fans.

HERE is the full article.