POLL: Are These The 10 Best And The 2 Worst Super Bowl Halftime Performances Ever?

With the Super Bowl being this weekend.. and Justin Timberlake set to perform at halftime.. it’s a good time to revisit some of the best Super Bowl Halftime performances ever!

Lucky for us, Variety.com has a list of ‘The 10 Best (and Two Worst) Super Bowl Halftime Performances.’

They say the Top 3 are: Prince in 2007, Michael Jackson in 1993, and Beyoncé in 2013.

And the Bottom 2 are: The Who in 2010, and the reunited ‘Blues Brothers‘ in 1997 with John Goodman filling in for John Belushi.

