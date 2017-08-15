Prayers For The Natureboy!!

Legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair had surgery yesterday for an undisclosed medical issue that was apparently pretty serious.

Earlier in the day, his management company Tweeted, quote, “We need prayers and positive energy for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues.”

It was bad enough that doctors put him in a medically induced coma beforehand.

Last night, his reps said the surgery was a success, but he still has, quote, “a long road ahead.” They also said it was NOT heart-related. There had been rumors that he had cardiac issues due to alcohol abuse.

And last night on the WWE’s “Monday Night Raw”, the announce team said he’s not out of the woods yet.

Flair is 68 years old. He is the GOAT.. and my personal favorite of all-time! Get well soon Natureboy!