Did President Trump Really Turn Down Time Magazine’s “Person Of The Year” Honor.. Or Not?
By Brock Mathews
Nov 27, 2017 @ 12:38 PM
Alright, so President Trump claimed he actually turned down being Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor…but apparently Time says Mr. Trump is “incorrect” about that.

Not sure how that becomes a mix-up?!  Either they called.. or they didn’t.  Simple as that.  And therefore someone is lying, right?

Here’s Trump’s Tweet:

And here’s Time’s Tweet in response to Trump’s:

For what it’s worth, Time has an open reader’s choice poll on their website.. which supposedly influences Time’s final decision.  Trump doesn’t rank very high on that poll.. check it out HERE

