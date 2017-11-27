Did President Trump Really Turn Down Time Magazine’s “Person Of The Year” Honor.. Or Not?

Alright, so President Trump claimed he actually turned down being Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor…but apparently Time says Mr. Trump is “incorrect” about that.

Not sure how that becomes a mix-up?! Either they called.. or they didn’t. Simple as that. And therefore someone is lying, right?

Here’s Trump’s Tweet:

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

And here’s Time’s Tweet in response to Trump’s:

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

For what it’s worth, Time has an open reader’s choice poll on their website.. which supposedly influences Time’s final decision. Trump doesn’t rank very high on that poll.. check it out HERE