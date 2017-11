Dude on “The Price Is Right” got some boos from the audience when he passed up a 75% chance to win a car for $1,500 in cash. But some people are saying that might be the right choice anyway, because he would’ve had to pay a lot of taxes on the car.

In fact, did you know, that if you win a prize on “The Price Is Right”, you have to pay California income taxes on it before you can even leave the studio?! Crazy.