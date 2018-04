Which celebrity said.. “If I could adopt a kid from every continent, I think that would be a pretty cool goal.”

“I want to sit around the dinner table every night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, [and] right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

A. Madonna

B. Angelina Jolie

C. Katherine Heigl

D. Sandra Bullock

E. Tim Tebow

F. The ‘Octomom’

The Answer: E. TIM TEBOW, in this interview with “People” magazine.