Poor Rachel Platten.. she forgot the words and had to restart twice. She kept saying, “By the stars early light.” After the second time, she said, “Someone tell me the next line.”

I mean it’s still a big deal I get it, but vocally I thought she held her own and finished strong!

Rachel told People that she cried after it was over…adding, quote, “I feel really embarrassed, honestly. I’m having a hard time forgiving myself, but I’m working on it. It was incredibly, incredibly embarrassing.”

