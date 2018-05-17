Taylor Swift’s reputation world tour is a blend of sex, bad blood, and snakes!
By Dan McMahon
|
May 17, 2018 @ 9:00 PM

Taylor Swift recently launched the heavily promoted “Reputation world tour” featuring Camila Cabello.

Camila opens with never be the same and closes with Havana. She curiously only does nine songs on the tour so far, but does in fact appear during Taylor’s set for a duet. I don’t want to spoil everything for you…

Meanwhile, Taylor’s set is a blend of sex appeal, bad blood, and a giant snake. Cathartic? Well, Taylor does 20 songs and is getting strong reviews for her performances. Click HERE to see for yourself.

