So the man who was sucking face and getting all hot & heavy with Rihanna in a pool in Spain the other day turns out to be a Saudi billionaire.

His name is Hassan Jameel. He’s 29 years old, same age as Rihanna, and his family owns the company that exclusively distributes Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. He also owns the Saudi pro soccer league, which is called the Jameel League.

Apparently, he dated Naomi Campbell last year.