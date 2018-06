NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Chef Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage during the panel Anthony Bourdain talks with Patrick Radden Keefe at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

First designer Kate Spade earlier this week.. and now Anthony Bourdain. So sad. Suicide is NEVER the answer.

If you or anyone you know is at risk of committing suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also visit their website at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Please reach out to someone.