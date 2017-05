In the new issue of “GQ“, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s a “real possibility” he could run for POTUS someday.

As for affiliation, he’s currently registered as an independent, and he refused to endorse either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton last year, even though they both asked for his blessing.

The Rock says he understands his celebrity status and he didn’t want to influence anyone’s opinions.

Would you vote for him?