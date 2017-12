Not sure if I agree with all these selections.. but here are the Top 5 Pop Albums of 2017, according to Rolling Stone:

1. “Melodrama”, Lorde

2. “Rainbow”, Kesha

3. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

4. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

5. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles

They actually rank the Top 20.. you can view the full list HERE.