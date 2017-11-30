Rolling Stone’s Top 50 Songs Of The Year

Maybe a few surprises, maybe not.. I’m sure we all have our opinions, just as Rolling Stone does..
They just released their annual list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year.’
Check ’em out:
1. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles
2. “Homemade Dynamite”, Lorde
3. “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
4. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B
5. “Lights of Home”, U2
6. “Bad and Boujee”, Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
7. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
8. “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man
9. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd
10. “Mask Off”, Future
11. “Say My Name”, Tove Styrke
12. “Bad Liar”, Selena Gomez
13. “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran
14. “Call the Police”, LCD Soundsystem
15. “Passionfruit”, Drake
16. “Uh Huh”, Julia Michaels
17. “XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert
18. “Dear Life”, Beck
19. “Sixteen”, Diet Cig
20. “Call It What You Want”, Taylor Swift
See the rest of their Top 50, along with brief write-ups of each tracks, HERE.