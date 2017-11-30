Rolling Stone’s Top 50 Songs Of The Year

Maybe a few surprises, maybe not.. I’m sure we all have our opinions, just as Rolling Stone does..

They just released their annual list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year.’

Check ’em out:

1. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles

2. “Homemade Dynamite”, Lorde

3. “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

4. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

5. “Lights of Home”, U2

6. “Bad and Boujee”, Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

7. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

9. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd

10. “Mask Off”, Future

11. “Say My Name”, Tove Styrke

12. “Bad Liar”, Selena Gomez

13. “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

14. “Call the Police”, LCD Soundsystem

15. “Passionfruit”, Drake

16. “Uh Huh”, Julia Michaels

17. “XO Tour Llif3”, Lil Uzi Vert

18. “Dear Life”, Beck

19. “Sixteen”, Diet Cig

20. “Call It What You Want”, Taylor Swift

See the rest of their Top 50, along with brief write-ups of each tracks, HERE.