“Roseanne” Is Officially Coming Back!

ABC picked up the “Roseanne” revival. It’s a one-off, eight-episode season, with most of the original cast returning, including both Beckys. Lecy Goranson will actually play Becky…not sure who Sarah Chalke will play.

There’s still no word how they plan to handle John Goodman’s character, who died at the end of the original show.

It’ll premiere sometime early next year and will revisit the Conner family, roughly 20 years later.

“Roseanne” ran for nine seasons, from 1988 to 1997, also on ABC.

Can’t wait for this.. always loved the show! Way to go ABC 🙂