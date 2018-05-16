Check Out Ryan Seacrest Hitting On Katy Perry Without Realizing They Were Live On American Idol

For some reason, this rubbed some people the wrong way.. it’s Seacrest hitting on Katy Perry without realizing they are back live on Idol.

People are so easily offended these days.. I mean, yeah maybe it was a bit awkward for a sec, but give the guy a break, it’s Katy-Freakin’-Perry!! 🙂

katy perry literally had to tell ryan seacrest that the cameras were rolling and he continues to hit on her, asks if she’s a mom and says “you wanna talk about it??” after she says no. what’s going on i’m uncomfortable #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ichf6TWGoh — WE WANT AL4 || 31 171 (@WHAMCULT) May 14, 2018

By the way, the top 3 on American Idol are: Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe

They are all pretty dang spectacular! Best of luck in the finale.