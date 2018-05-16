Check Out Ryan Seacrest Hitting On Katy Perry Without Realizing They Were Live On American Idol
By Brock Mathews
|
May 16, 2018 @ 12:47 PM

For some reason, this rubbed some people the wrong way.. it’s Seacrest hitting on Katy Perry without realizing they are back live on Idol.

People are so easily offended these days.. I mean, yeah maybe it was a bit awkward for a sec, but give the guy a break, it’s Katy-Freakin’-Perry!!  🙂

MORE HERE

By the way, the top 3 on American Idol are: Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Gabby Barrett and Maddie Poppe

They are all pretty dang spectacular!  Best of luck in the finale.

