Season 3 of Stranger Things Is Going To The Mall?!?

Netflix has released a teaser for Season 3 of “Stranger Things“, and apparently, there’s a chance the ‘gate’ could re-open at a Waldenbooks or Sam Goody!!!

It’s an ’80s-style ad hyping the opening of a mall in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set. None of the regular characters are shown, except Steve, who’s got a job at an ice cream place called Scoops Ahoy.

The end of the ‘ad’ says the new mall is “coming” next summer, so there’s a pretty good chance that’s when we can expect Season 3 to come out.

But I still have to ask, “Where’s Barb?!” I know she’s gone. But, we can always have hope!!!