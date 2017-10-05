See Miley Cyrus Break Down in Tears in Hillary Clinton’s Arms During Fallon’s ‘Thank You Notes’ Segment

America’s first female presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was showered with thank you’s on Wednesday night by the female writing staff of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and a teary-eyed Miley Cyrus.

During the 69-year-old politician’s visit to the NBC late night institution, Clinton took part in Fallon’s popular “thank you” segment — where the host writes letters of appreciation to the people, places, and things for which he’s most grateful.

Rather than Fallon running the bit, he passed his pen onto the women of his staff (Albertina Rizzo, Becky Krause, Caroline Eppright, Marina Cockenberg, Jo Firestone, Jasmine Pierce, and Taryn Englehart) so they could express their thanks.

“Y ou’ve inspired so many people around the country, including many right here on our staff at The Tonight Show,” Fallon told the former secretary of state. “ I know that our female writers, in particular, are big fans of yours, and they wanted to thank you in person.”