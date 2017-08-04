You Can Now Own A Royalty Share Of Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth’s “See You Again”

“See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth has been a massive hit since it came out two years ago as part of the “Furious 7” soundtrack. It’s the most viewed video of all-time on YouTube. And now, YOU can own a piece of it!

One of the background singers on the track is auctioning off his royalty share through a site called ‘Royalty Exchange,’ which connects musicians with investors who are interested in acquiring royalty income.

The auction is open until Monday and last we checked the highest bid was $34,000. So, how long would it take for you to make back that initial investment?

It isn’t a huge share, and it’s unclear what percentage of the cut it is but according to the listing, it paid out $11,372 in 2016, which isn’t bad.

You’ll own the share forever, because the copyright is good until the “author’s” death, PLUS 70 years.

You get 100% of the seller’s interest in domestic royalties, and 30% of what the share makes internationally.

Not to mention the idea of owning a royalty share is kind of cool to think about! 🙂