Selena & Bieber.. Again??

So after nearly 10 months of dating, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd recently called it quits.

Did Justin Bieber have anything to do with their breakup? Probably not.. word is the breakup was due to The Weeknd’s touring schedule.. but maybe.

Selena and Justin have been spotted out together a couple different times in the last few days. According to the Huffington Post, Selena and Biebs were in Los Angeles doing some biking…then People claims they were spotted together at church twice in the same day.

All this talk, of course, has sparked rumors that they are back together.. although neither of them has confirmed that.