Selena Gomez Announces Puma Collaboration

On Monday (Sep.18) Selena Gomezannounced in a statement that she will join Puma as their newest celebrity designer, potentially taking on similar duties to the ones Rihanna has as collaborator, designer and creative director of the footwear giant.

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” Gomez said. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

