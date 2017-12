Selena Gomez is a producer of the Netflix show “13 reasons why,” which culminated with a teenager committing suicide. Well, season 2 just wrapped, but not everybody is happy about that.

One parent specifically referred to Gomez as a “Disturbed Individual” and basically stated she had no redeeming social value. It should be noted that the parent’s daughter hanged herself following binge watching the first season of “13 reasons why.”

Click HERE for an emotional article. (I didn’t write it myself.)