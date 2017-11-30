Selena Gomez explains why she is back with Bieber…okay, I have gotta hear this.
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 10:47 PM
11/19/2017 - Selena Gomez - 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: David Gabber / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1
Selena Gomez was allegedly close to being engaged to The Weeknd and then suddenly ended up getting back with Justin Bieber. And, now she is explaining this insanity. Click HERE to read a detailed story about all of the madness. (I didn’t write it by the way.)