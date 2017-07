This is an excerpt of an interview with Selena Gomez and the video’s director Petra Collins:

“Fetish” is more about horror and less about sexual fantasies. “Um, do you think people would be shocked to know that ‘Fetish’ came out of our discovery that we are both avid horror fans?” explained Collins. “When I first heard ‘Fetish,’ I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It’s one of my favorite genres to make a female look strong.”

