Selena Gomez now accompanying the Weeknd on tour.

Exclusive/North America Rights Only - Paris, France - 2/28/17 Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd share a tender moment at his after show party held at L'Arc in Paris, France. -PICTURED: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd -PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com Editorial Rights Managed Image - Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 - UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 - Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have - http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.

And, so it has come to this!

Selena Gomez is now touring with The Weeknd. I don’t mean she is performing on the tour; just tagging along. TAKE THAT BIEBER!!!!!!!

HERE is the full story.