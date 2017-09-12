Selena Gomez says she felt ‘really violated’ during her Disney days

Selena Gomez isn’t fond of some of her memories throughout her Disney days.

Gomez, 25, rose to fame when she starred in “Wizards of Waverly Place” on Disney Channel after the company spotted her on “Barney’s & Friends” in 2002. But her early exposure with fame drew many negative memories, the singer told Business of Fashion in an interview published Monday.

“When I was younger, it was all fun to me. When I did state fairs and 100 people would show up, I would be stoked. That was the best feeling in the world. But when I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that’s when it flipped a little bit,” Gomez said.

“I realized that, ‘Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas,’ and I didn’t realize that certain people wanted certain things from me. My confidence went through a lot with that,” she added.

