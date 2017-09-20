Selena Gomez Is Taking ‘Great Care’ of Herself After Kidney Transplant — Inside Her Recovery
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 8:12 PM

Selena Gomez is on the mend.

Months after receiving a kidney transplant with an organ from one of her closest friends, Francia Raisa, sources tell PEOPLE the entertainer, 25, is recovering well and feeling healthier than she has in a while.

Click HERE for the full story
Comments