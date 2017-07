Selena Gomez will return to host the WE Day telecast on CBS again this year and is bringing some friends along with her, notably, her on again/ off again friend Demi Lovato. These girls go back like 15 years.

In two new teaser videos released Monday (July 17), WE is sharing a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the third annual event addressing social issues across the world when it airs Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

HERE is the full story.